Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Oil Division Order Analyst

Reports to: Manager Oil Division Order

Function/ Division: Petroleum/NAS/Land/Division Orders

Location: Houston

Pay: $40-$45 per hour

Contract: 3-6 month contract with potential to extend depending on work

Schedule: Monday-Friday or a 9/80 schedule option

5+ years of experience in Division Order or Division order and Accounting

ENP or Operator experience a plus

Attorney background is ideal

Tech background:

Tobin Land Suite v. 5.1 (TLS, a P2 product) which interfaces to SAP for financials.

Purpose:

Individual contributor role to the Oil Division Order Team that is responsible for ensuring company's assets and rights are protected, contractual obligations are met, compliance with governmental, contractual, and regulatory requirements. Scope of work is focused on geographical area assignment with the understanding that workload balancing may occur requiring assistance in other areas. The Analyst role requires an intermediate working knowledge of business issues related to discipline and intermediate system skills.

The Division Order Team maintains key relationships with Land Administration and Land Operations, Finance and Accounting, IS, Production Allocation, Marketing, Engineering (well status), and Legal. The position will report to the Oil Division Orders Manager.

Core Accountabilities:

Plans and completes core work responsibilities in own discipline, meeting goals and deadlines of the team.

Works independently to make risk-based decisions, presenting results for peer/management assessment and approval.

Intermediate lease/contract, title & legal analytical skills.

Complies with Land process and procedure to ensure company's license to operate is protected.

Intermediate knowledge of Land System & Reporting Tools and impact of data downstream of Land.

Experience & Technical Competencies:

Well Setup/Maintenance

Intermediate knowledge of JV & Royalty DOI setup and maintenance processes to ensure company's license to operate is protected, contractual obligations are met, and the company is in compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements.

Ability to transition skill set to work operated or non-operated ventures.

Title Examination

Ability to identify title and legal issues and work independently or with team to resolve.

Performs intermediate ownership interest calculations skills. (EX: heirships 20+ owners, ORI, etc.).

Ability to analyze and interpret Title Opinions. Work with Lead Analysts in complex analysis.

Work with Lead Analysts, Land Ops and attorneys to cure title defects to ensure title risk is minimized.

Ability to interpret and chain title. Work with Lead Analysts in complex analysis.

Leases, Agreements, Conveyances, Laws/Statutes

Intermediate knowledge and interpretation of Land related leases, agreements and contracts, ownership preparation and changes to record title ownership of minerals, working and royalty interests.

Maintain knowledge and identify discipline training opportunities on applicable laws, statutes and industry standards related to leasing, contracts and mineral ownership.

Basic to intermediate knowledge of multiple state/federal regulations and the associated land requirements.

Royalty Payments/Accounting

Intermediate knowledge of non-routine ownership and payment issues.

Intermediate knowledge on royalty payment related topics (Example: cost free provisions, flare/fuel provisions, special payment provisions).

Work with revenue accounting to maintain and reduce royalty suspense.

Basic knowledge of escheat process and requirements for different States.

Analyze and interpret PRA data.

Basic knowledge of 1099 Process.

Basic knowledge of payout/workover tracking process.

Legacy Assets

Awareness of issues related to assets owned by historical entities.

Owner Relations

Research and resolve Owner Relations/Partner inquiries. Work with Senior/Lead to resolve complex inquiries.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs,Legal Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now