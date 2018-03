Division Head - Mechanical & Piping

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

* Manage the Mechanical & Piping Discipline Engineers for the department.

* Working experience in managing mechanical and piping engineers and assisting, where required, engineers in discipline related calculations and other deliverables.

* Develop and structure the department's engineering capabilities for the Discipline in line with the workstream's strategic development plan, recognising that engineering services are required in multiple locations for different types of project.

* Assist the department manager in development and implementation of process and procedures and ERP/CAD system implementation in the engineering.

* Ensure that all engineering resources for the discipline are effectively and efficiently employed and ensure that the duplication of resources across facilities is avoided.

* Plan the human resources for the discipline, recruit and deploy the resources as required over various facilities and projects

* Select and manage appropriate engineering software for the discipline and ensure its effective and efficient utilisation.

* Monitor and ensure achievement of key performance indicators for the engineering discipline.

* Ensure client technical engineering requirements are identified and understood and ensure that the Discipline meets its contractual obligations from an engineering perspective in all instances.

* Review basic designs provided by third parties for Engineering Procurement Construction projects to ensure the designs meet the customer's performance criteria.

* Support projects and production ensuring that engineering deliverables are provided in a timely manner.

* Ensure that engineering considers construction methods and efficiency.

* Manage the subcontractors when engineering activities are outsourced or subcontracted.

* Establish and ensure the use of standard engineering details across the department for the discipline.

* Contribute to the professional development of employees with by providing training and mentoring.

* Support the commercial team and provide technical assistance when required for Bids and Proposals.

* Ensure quality and accuracy of the engineering deliverables for the discipline and ensure compliance with Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) responsibilities.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* (BEng or BSc) in in Mechanical Engineering.

* 15 + years in managerial role within engineering department of any offshore rig building or ship building industry in related engineering field

Sound knowledge of International design codes & standards, IMO regulations and class rules.

* Design experience in equipment sizing and piping calculations/ selections in jack-up rig projects.

* Exposure to AutoCAD and 3D design tools like AVEVA.

* Demonstrated high order interpersonal skills and the ability to operate within a multinational environment.

* Demonstrated ability to influence and motivate others with regard to continuous improvement.

* Ability to manage internal processes against Client's expectations.

* Excellent negotiation skills for high valued technically & commercially complex projects.

* Good presentation skill.

* Experience of leading technical contract meeting with Client for new contracts.

* Ability to understand market data analytics, news, trends and translate







