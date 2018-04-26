About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Diving Sales Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Grow the market leading Hydra Brand of air and SAT system sales and diving consumables in Aberdeen and beyond in UK
Build upon existing relationships and forge new relationships, reinforcing the Group value proposition
Seek out new opportunities to quote and following up on quoted to win business
Travel regularly to meet clients within the UK
Experience and Skills
Excellent knowledge of commercial diving consumables and diving systems including surface and saturation dive systems, and associated equipment
Proven diving sales experience within the Oil and Gas/Renewables Industry
Demonstrate a strong track record of success in supplying related equipment
Excellent customer service and sales experience
Strong interpersonal and communication skills including verbal and written skills
Self-motivated with the ability to effectively work independently
Good organisation, administration and presentation skills
Permanent position
Permanent position
