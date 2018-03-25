Company Progressive GE

Location Oyo, Nigeria

About the Role:

A large multinational oil and gas company has an opening for a Dive Lead to be based in Nigeria offshore on a 4/4 rotation.

The contract length for this position would be 12 months.

MAIN FUNCTIONS

Serve as primary interface with Installation Contractor/Diving subcontractor on matters related to diving scope of work. Monitor the diving contractor to ensure diving operations are conducted safely and appropriately in compliance with contractual agreement. Provide diving technical support to the installation team.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Monitor contractor performance and ensure specifications / approved procedures are followed

* Assist Management with planning, procedure review and technical support of matters involving diving

* Attends vessel safety meetings, the daily vessel meeting and tool box talks to ensure there is a clear understanding of the activities that are to be performed

* Relay all relevant Safety Alerts with the Contractor and the Dive Team

* Conduct diving plant and equipment audits ensuring all relevant certification and audits are in date and that any close-out actions from those audits have been carried out

* Ensures that any issues evaluated during the HAZID/HIRA process or which are raised during safety meetings are closed out prior to the start of the work

* Review Contractors diving personnel certifications and qualifications

* Acts as the focal point between the operator and the contractor particularly for SIMOPS and Permit to Work (PTW).

* Informs Management about progress and planning using DPRs and e-mail/telephone updates

* Arranges logistical support as required for helicopter/supply vessel/personnel movements.

* Stewards in the management of change process

* Undertakes daily walk through observations of operational areas to check on progress, safety and housekeeping

* Participates in the development of all SIMOPs documents to ensure that all parties have a clear understanding of diving activities and their impact on adjacent work activities

* Keeps a detailed diary covering the activities offshore with reference to any specific messages, e-mails or telephone conversations

* Monitor the contractor to ensure compliance with diving legislation, Oil & Gas Producers (OGP) Diving recommended practice and industry best practices, such as IMCA

* Monitor certain diving activities such as supervisor/diver communications, diver video monitoring, ROV/Diver SIMOPS, diver/crane operations, bell deployment/recovery, diving suitability to environmental conditions and vessel movement

* Monitor the dive team for competence, knowledge and skill proficiency

* Review of Contractor's diving logs and daily reports

* Responsible for the emergency response and incident reporting for DCIs and treatment protocols

* Participate in the Dive Contractors investigation of all diving or diving related incidents and root cause investigations

* Supervise the diving closeout reporting requirements

* Develop company's lessons learned on project completion

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Experience in offshore commercial diving and supervision in support of oil and gas industry

* Knowledge and understanding of industry diving standards, processes, regulations, and safety awareness programs

* Attended a Diving Worksite Representative training course accredited by an operator member of the Association of Oil and Gas Producers (OGP)

Site: Offshore

Work Schedule: Rotation 4 wks on/4 wks off

If this is of interest please apply with your most up to date CV ASAP as the closing date for this role is fast approaching.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Dive Operations Jobs

Apply Apply Now