Dispatcher

Company Fircroft

Location Minot Air Force Base

About the Role:

The Role:

- Responsibilities will include SAP entry, GIS mapping, planning daily ISP activities, data pulling, and placing and receiving calls.

- Ideal candidate will have strong computer skills and excel experience, and will be able to quickly learn how to input data into SAP.

- Candidates will also need to be personable and have strong customer service skills, as they will actively be on the phone.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Logistics Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

