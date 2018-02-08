About the Role:
Title: Dispatcher
Pay rate: $13
Duration: 6 months+ with option of hire
Shift: Schedule: 6 days on - 3 days off, 12 hour shifts, nights every other shift
Work Location: Odessa, TX
Main responsibilities:
- receiving telephone calls and reports calls for service jobs to crews or other personnel utilizing telephone and occasionally radio communications.
Requirements:
- must have high school diploma
- must have knowledge of two-way radio and telephone operating procedures.
- a great work ethic with the goals of succeeding and getting a foot in the door of one of the biggest oil and gas service companies in the world.
