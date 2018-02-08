Dispatcher

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Odessa, Texas
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 - 3:22pm

About the Role:

Title: Dispatcher

Pay rate: $13

Duration: 6 months+ with option of hire

Shift: Schedule: 6 days on - 3 days off, 12 hour shifts, nights every other shift

Work Location: Odessa, TX


Main responsibilities:

- receiving telephone calls and reports calls for service jobs to crews or other personnel utilizing telephone and occasionally radio communications.

Requirements:

- must have high school diploma

- must have knowledge of two-way radio and telephone operating procedures.

- a great work ethic with the goals of succeeding and getting a foot in the door of one of the biggest oil and gas service companies in the world.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Administrator Jobs,Secretary Jobs
Job ID 
634264