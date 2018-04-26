Director - Project Management

Company NES Global Talent

Location Midland

About the Role:

Overall responsibility for the performance of employees assigned to the Project Management Group

Directly supervises the Project Managers, the Project Manager Assistants, the Project Detail Manager, the Project Controls Manager, and Procurement Manager

Develops and monitors project and proposal cost estimates, schedules, and budgets.

Coordinates in-house and contract project team members

Meets project technical, budget, schedule and contractual requirements for all projects

Manages all development-related client projects to include planning, reporting and contractor management

Conceptualizing and day-to-day management of simultaneous projects that meet internal and client specifications within time and budget constraints

Provides leadership in project management and execution; financial evaluation, opportunity development, project planning and troubleshooting

Motivates staff and provides direction and guidance, as well as hands-on project management, recognizing the role as that of both manager and support resource

Proficient in the use of various project management software

Knowledgeable about codes and processes required by federal, state and local agencies

Recruits, hires, trains, supervises and evaluates project managers and other group members

Serves as a key member of the management team that sets the company's strategic direction; participates in planning and policy-making committees

Formulates long-term objectives and standards of performance for the Project Management department

Assures that objectives and projects are completed within budget and time frame

Schedules project planning meetings with project participants and client representatives

Works to ensure that client expectations are exceeded both on quality and on time

Participates in the drafting, review, negotiation and implementation of various types of client related contracts and agreements

Bachelor’s degree

Ten years of related management experience or equivalent combination of education and experience in several of the administrative areas and at the highest level of a corporation.

Fifteen years of industry experience

Master’s degree (MBA)

BS Engineering

PMP Certification

Fifteen plus years of related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience in several of the administrative areas and at the highest level of a corporation.

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Base Manager Jobs

Salary $180000 to $200000 Per year

Job ID 640683

