Director of Project Finance - Oman

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities:



* Integral part of the Project Development team leading efforts to win large-scale solar projects in the oilfield

o Work across all aspects of Development, including Origination, Structuring, and Financing projects.

* Develop new business with existing or new customers. Primary focus is Oman, secondary, Kuwait, and others.

* Identify potential market adjacencies and define entry strategy

o The company's solar steam technology can be applied to a variety of other applications and markets. The Director will work to build a business case and lead the entry.

* When the deal progresses, the Director will lead the structuring and financing process all the way to financial close.

* Lead in creating proposals and presentations to customers, with the help of Project Development Managers and Analysts

* Communicate The company value proposition to customers through proposals, technical papers, technical presentations.

o Provide customers with technical documentation to support on pre-qualifications, going projects, variations to contract

o Communicate the competitive positioning for The company with the client



The Company:

Our client is seeking a Director to work with the Project Development team to lead the way to winning solar projects. The position will be reporting to vice president.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Primary Importance:

* Experience structuring project documents and managing financial and legal advisors

* Understand challengers of new technology and bankability

* Ability to negotiate complex deals

* Can operate detailed project finance models and relate levers of structure to tariff

* Can challenge the financial advisors and manage banks

* Manage debt raising process and partnerships with equity providers

* Draft term sheets/MOUs

* Creative thinker, can brainstorm with advisors

* Access clients, understand their needs and industry

* Identify new markets and applications for The company technology (and be able to sell it to the customer)

* Create and deliver high quality presentations and proposal documents

* Strong management skills, specifically with multi-disciplinary teams

* Strong inter-personal skills, able to motivate teams internally and liaise with technical

* Excellent written and spoken English

o Arabic speaker preferred

* Excellent Excel & PowerPoint sk



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience with the entire project development deal cycle, from origination (preferably direct negotiations), to structuring, partnerships & debt raising, as well as hiring and managing various advisors.

* Strong academic background with quantitative focus

o MBA preferred

* 10+ years of experience, with:

o Experience in the energy sector (utilities or O&G)

o Experience in business development/project development



