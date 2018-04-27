Director of Capital Projects - Council - North East - 8 Months

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

My North East based Council are currently recruiting for an Director of capital Projects to join them on an 8 month interim contract.



Skills/Requirements:

* Manage the activities of the Capital, Property Management and Asset Management.* Be able to undertake a Business transformation review of the council's portfolio.* Interact with a range of Stakeholders and Capital Team Personnel.* Capital Development new build experience of projects up to £20m+.

Local Authority experience is desirable.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

