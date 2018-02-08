Directional Driller - Greece

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Gerakas
Posted on 
Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 2:11am

About the Role:

My Client is an International Service company looking for a Directional Driller for a long term contract in Greece.

The Directional Driller will be required to work on a 28/28 rotation around the European land rigs they have interests in.

The Directional Driller will be required to have previous experience in:
PDM and RSS systems
Horizontal and Directional well
Onshore drilling
Europe
New wells and re-entering wells

The contract is for various projects around Greece and surrounding areas (long term)
Due to travel around Europe EU citizens will be preferred.
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Drilling Jobs
Sub_Category 
Directional Driller Jobs
Salary 
€0 to €0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
634280