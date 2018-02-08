Directional Driller - Greece

About the Role:My Client is an International Service company looking for a Directional Driller for a long term contract in Greece.
The Directional Driller will be required to work on a 28/28 rotation around the European land rigs they have interests in.
The Directional Driller will be required to have previous experience in:
PDM and RSS systems
Horizontal and Directional well
Onshore drilling
Europe
New wells and re-entering wells
The contract is for various projects around Greece and surrounding areas (long term)
Due to travel around Europe EU citizens will be preferred.