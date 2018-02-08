Directional Driller - Greece

Company Leap29

Location Gerakas

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Directional Driller Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 634280

My Client is an International Service company looking for a Directional Driller for a long term contract in Greece.The Directional Driller will be required to work on a 28/28 rotation around the European land rigs they have interests in.The Directional Driller will be required to have previous experience in:PDM and RSS systemsHorizontal and Directional wellOnshore drillingEuropeNew wells and re-entering wellsThe contract is for various projects around Greece and surrounding areas (long term)Due to travel around Europe EU citizens will be preferred.