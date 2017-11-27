Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Digital Delivery Lead, based in Reading Berkshire

Coaching delivery teams within a specific channel or technology (e.g. web or iOS).

Coach Product Owners and stakeholders to appropriate levels of ownership and collaboration.

Ensure that expectations are aligned with regards to the goals, scope and timelines for product delivery.

Ensuring that delivery teams follow defined agile approach to delivery and that activity is co-ordinated accordingly.

Ensure that all risks and issues are appropriately managed in alignment to defined agile delivery approach.

Proactively use data to drive continual improvements at delivery team level.

Ensure that delivery inception activity, planning, story mapping, daily stand-up and retrospectives are well facilitated.

Facilitation of programme/release level planning across multiple teams.

Background will include coaching Kanban, Scrum, Lean and XP practices and principles.

A deep understanding of the importance of quality in delivery and extensive experience of working with high performing agile teams in CI/CD environments.

Deep and demonstrable understanding and experience of BDD driven software development and test practices and workflow optimisation

