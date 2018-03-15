DHSE Noise calculations- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Senior Design HSE Engineer - The Hague, NetherlandsDuration: 12 Month ContractLocation: The Hague, NetherlandsStart: ASAPJob Skills and responsibilities;• Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, and develop• Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information• Define the approach for the proper implementation into design of the HSE requirements• Guide the engineering and process disciplines to the implementation of law• Perform risk assessments and reviews of the design• Prepare the Design HSE documentationTraining and Experience;• Minimum 10 year experience in the (Petro-) chemical industry• Capable of working independently• Noise Calculations experience• Experience with Brownfield / Revamp projects• In the possession of driver's license• Dutch fluency (activities, documents and work environment in Dutch)This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.