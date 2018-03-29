Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £10 to £13 Per hour

Job ID 638869

Our client, an oil and gas service company, is seeking a Desk Sales Co-Ordinator.Full time hours 8.30am - 5pmContract position, for 1 year based in Kingswells, Aberdeen.£10.50 per hour - £13.50 per hour depending on experience.Provide an efficient and effective liaison between the customer and company through interpretation and communication of customer requirements to in-house systems, corporate policies and financial strategies.Accountabilities* HSE - Responsible for ensuring all work is undertaken in a safe manner and in line with company health and safety guidelines/policies.* During quotations ensure Services pricing policy is adhered to and delivery and compliance with systems and procedures.* During Quotes\Sales Order administration ensures accuracy of Quotes\Sales Order and conformance with Inquiry\Purchase Order, known customer requirements and company systems and procedures.* Provide an effective single contact interface between the customer and company.* Establish and promote a productive working relationship with the Customer at all times.* Perform tender\contract reviews of all Inquiries\Purchase Orders received. Ensure they are acceptable and match the original company SAP quotation, taking care to review for any QA/certification requirements as well as the delivery requirements (EXW, DDP, etc.) and expedite contract review sign off to the relevant level via our BPM system.* Issue Customer with SAP generated Quotes\Sales Acknowledgements.* Ensure everything possible is done to maintain Plant/Department on-time delivery goal.* Run their applicable report on a regular basis and to subsequently ship those parts that are available for shipping (checking P.O. for delivery dates/terms first).* Ensure they feed back to the Inside Global Spare Parts Manager any delays in responding to RFQ's producing the relevant stats.* Ensure standard RFQ's are processed within Department KPI's.* Advise the customer (by Phone and then back up e-mail) of any delays in his RFQ or order.* Expedite on time delivery's.* Generate (create quote header only) a SAP R3 quotation within 24hours of receipt of the RFQ.* At all times to work to, and utilise, the company's Aberdeen Sales Desk manual in all aspects of your day to day work.* Perform other related duties as delegated by the Department ManagerThe job holder should have experience within a Purchasing or Sales environment, possessing a good understanding of commercial issues such as contracts, velocities and margins. They should have good SAP experience (or similar software) , as well as be competent with Microsoft Office packages especially Excel.Candidates must have Buyer or Sales experience, placing orders and making offers.- Oil and Gas experience advantageous.- SAP experience advantageous.