Designer/Drafter - Colorado

About the Role:
Job Title : Designer/drafter
Schedule: mon-fri 8 hours a day - 40 hours a week
Location - Longmont, CO
Legnth - 1 year with strong chance of hire
Pay : $21 per hour
Software Skills Required:
AutoCAD experience required
Visio experience preferred - can be trained
SAP experience required
Designer/Drafter I is responsible for:
Create network topology drawings using Visio and AutoCAD
Archive network topology drawings in SAP
Create part numbers and bill of materials (BOM) in SAP
Support modifying BOMs and ECNs in SAP
Coordinate and verify compliance to technical regulations and standards
Load Compliance Files into SAP PLM and complete workflow
Complete backups of HMI computers
Install software on customer HMI computers
Cimplicity Screen modifications
Load as shipped Software in to SAP PLM
Provide engineering support to HMI/Cyber engineers as requested
