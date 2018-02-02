Designer/Drafter - Colorado

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Job Title : Designer/drafter

Schedule: mon-fri 8 hours a day - 40 hours a week

Location - Longmont, CO

Legnth - 1 year with strong chance of hire

Pay : $21 per hour



Software Skills Required:

AutoCAD experience required

Visio experience preferred - can be trained

SAP experience required



Designer/Drafter I is responsible for:

Create network topology drawings using Visio and AutoCAD

Archive network topology drawings in SAP

Create part numbers and bill of materials (BOM) in SAP

Support modifying BOMs and ECNs in SAP

Coordinate and verify compliance to technical regulations and standards

Load Compliance Files into SAP PLM and complete workflow

Complete backups of HMI computers

Install software on customer HMI computers

Cimplicity Screen modifications

Load as shipped Software in to SAP PLM

Provide engineering support to HMI/Cyber engineers as requested

