Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has an urgent need for a seasoned Designer to join one of the largest ames in the Oil and Gas industry in Houston, TX for a 6 month contract with the great potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity.



A designer with the following is sought:

- 10+ years of Oil & Gas industry experience

- Deep understanding of P&IDs

- Excellent in 3D drawings

- An individual with exceptional interpersonal skills as this position involves working with a team both in and out of the office



Here's what you'll get in return:

- Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company

- Competitive hourly rate with benefits and a 401k

- Excellent working schedule



If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, feel free to respond with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie for more information.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

