Designer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Jacksonville, Florida
Posted on 
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 3:38pm

About the Role:

My client is in need of a designer in the Jacksonville, Florida area on a six month contract.

 

Rate: $33 hourly

Location: Jacksonville, FL.

Contract: 6 months

Schedule: M-F / 8 hour days

 

Qualifications/Requirements

 


* Associate's Degree in drafting or related technical discipline from an accredited college or university.
* Minimum 3 years of experience in drafting and design.
* Experienced using Solidworks making components and complex assemblies.
* An understanding of configuration management and PLM systems is required.
* SAP or ECTR experience is a plus.

 

 

 

 

Role Summary/Purpose

 


* The position reports to the Sustaining Engineering Manager.
* Drafter/Designer is responsible for preparing clear, complete and accurate detail drawings from detailed mark ups, sketches and/or notes under direct supervision.

 

 

 

 

Essential Responsibilities

 


* Construct 2D and 3D component, sub-assembly, and assembly drawings from sketches or red lined prints using Solid Works.
* Correct or revise drawings by incorporating specific drawing changes, Engineering change notices (ECN), checkers notations, or related information.
* Makes revisions including dimension and scaling.
* Updates ERP system (SAP) information as it relates to the drawing revisions and release.
* Understands and uses ASME Y14.5 GD&T, Engineering Drafting Standards and Document Control practices appropriately.
* Create and modify Bills of Materials (BOM) and enter into the ERP (SAP) system.
* Communicates with senior designers, drafting supervisor and project engineers to resolve design questions.
* Machining/Manufacturing experience is desirable.

 

 

 

 

 

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Sub_Category 
Draughting Jobs,Design Jobs
Job ID 
625885