Company Progressive GE

Location Jacksonville, Florida

About the Role:

My client is in need of a designer in the Jacksonville, Florida area on a six month contract.

Rate: $33 hourly

Location: Jacksonville, FL.

Contract: 6 months

Schedule: M-F / 8 hour days

Qualifications/Requirements



* Associate's Degree in drafting or related technical discipline from an accredited college or university.

* Minimum 3 years of experience in drafting and design.

* Experienced using Solidworks making components and complex assemblies.

* An understanding of configuration management and PLM systems is required.

* SAP or ECTR experience is a plus.

Role Summary/Purpose



* The position reports to the Sustaining Engineering Manager.

* Drafter/Designer is responsible for preparing clear, complete and accurate detail drawings from detailed mark ups, sketches and/or notes under direct supervision.

Essential Responsibilities



* Construct 2D and 3D component, sub-assembly, and assembly drawings from sketches or red lined prints using Solid Works.

* Correct or revise drawings by incorporating specific drawing changes, Engineering change notices (ECN), checkers notations, or related information.

* Makes revisions including dimension and scaling.

* Updates ERP system (SAP) information as it relates to the drawing revisions and release.

* Understands and uses ASME Y14.5 GD&T, Engineering Drafting Standards and Document Control practices appropriately.

* Create and modify Bills of Materials (BOM) and enter into the ERP (SAP) system.

* Communicates with senior designers, drafting supervisor and project engineers to resolve design questions.

* Machining/Manufacturing experience is desirable.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Draughting Jobs,Design Jobs

