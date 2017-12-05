Company Progressive GE

Location Clinton, Iowa

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Designer II to work for a world renowned oilfield service company in Clinton, Iowa. This is an opportunity to work in a career orientated environment.

What will you be doing?



* Develops under close supervision, CADD drawings from design sketches or catalog information.

* Marks up works in progress for others to draft (or CADD).

* Prepares simple engineering and constructions drawing from scratch, sketches or verbal instruction, utilizing manual or computer-assisted drafting/design techniques.

* Performs related fundamental engineering support tasks such as updating computer lists, filing prints, distributing drawings, making simple calculations, proofreading reports, compiling Bills of Material, etc.

* May utilize information from vendor prints, catalogs, technical manuals, etc.

* Field notes are neatly arranged, accurate and complete.

* Sketches are readable by anyone and include all pertinent dimensions, notes and job number.

* All material is signed and dated with job number.

* Keeps supervisor informed of progress.

Quality assurance for personal work assignments. Supports field assignments as required.



Relevant Experience



* Basic drafting technology from a vo-tech or other applicable program.

* Minimum of 5-9 years of technical work experience or equivalent education in an Associate or Bachelor's Degree program for the relevant discipline.

With such diverse environment, you will be supported whilst working for an equal opportunity employer. You are sure to be working for a company who will recognize and reward you for your talent and commitment.

If you have ability and desire to work among a community of professionals who will both challenge and develop your skill set, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch, today!

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Design Jobs

Salary $30 to $31 Per hour

