Design Engineer (PCB Integrity)

To provide accurate cost effective PCB designs specific to project requirements and the development of such designs until production release, in accordance with the companies Design processes. To undertake the modification of existing PCB designs as required by the companies engineering change process. To support operations and quality in all PCB design related activity.

* Generate PCB designs and manufacturing information for requested PCB's in line with departmental procedures and project requirements using Cadstar PCB design software to create the full document pack. Experience of Blueprint and AutoCAD software would be beneficial to support the above.* Be the technical authority for the design and specification of printed circuit boards and any specific manufacturing processes with emphasis on Value Engineering and cost effective manufacturing.* The ability to evaluate the methodology applied to ensure continued improvement of the PCB Design Process therefore reducing the cost of designing and manufacturing PCB's by the introduction of new processes, techniques and technologies.* To lead, generate and maintain Failure Modes & Effects Analysis (FMEA), Failure Mode and Effects & Criticality Analysis (FMECA) and Cause & Effect (C&E) matrices to derive effective risk mitigation control plans

* Desirable: HND / Degree Electrical Engineering or equivalent (Certified Interconnect Designer - Advanced) CID+* Essential: HNC / ONC Electrical Engineering or equivalent and be fully conversant with IPC standards and be IPC qualified (Certified Interconnect Designer - Basic) CID preferred.

