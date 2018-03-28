Design Drafter

Company Fircroft

Location Denver City

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Responsibilities



· Create and maintain Piping & Instrument Diagrams



· 3D Piping Models



· Plot Plans & General Arrangement Drawings



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum Essential Qualifications



· Minimum of 2 years of related work experience.



· Minimum High School Diploma or Equivalent



· Possess and maintain a valid driver's license to include a safe driving record satisfactory to the company.



· Interpersonal communication skills are required in order to interface with all affected teams, personnel, and vendors.



· Strong work ethic with demonstrated ability to effectively work with minimum supervision



· Solid computer skills to include Microsoft Office Software



· Ability to work overtime, weekends, holidays, with the ability to respond to call outs as needed to fulfill business objective and the ability to work shifts for plant or field conditions.



· Ability to lift, push, and pull at least a minimum of 50lbs.



· Ability to work in changing climate conditions.



· Able to work in close quarters: i.e., work while kneeling, squatting, sitting, climbing, and standing.





Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Qualifications



· Proficient in AutoCAD - Knowledge of AutoCAD Plant 3D Suite is preferred.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

