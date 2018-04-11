Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Seeking a Deputy Program Manager for a major power and energy company. This role takes responsibility for one of their key wind farm assets.



* Responsible for working with the Performance Manager to deliver overall safe, effective, and efficient operations for the site to include; Control of Work, O&M contractor oversight, and management of the site Budget.

* Provide assurance for O&M provider safety, work procedures, control of work permitting programs, and verify training and certification of all contractors. Deliver site induction and orientation to all individuals who come to the site.

* Support the implementation, management and maintenance of wind farm procedures, site policies, training programs, safety programs, work practices and inventory and purchasing processes aligned with client standards.

* Support annual review of site risk register and ensure that identified barriers are maintained.

* This position requires an understanding of contractual and commercial obligations including administration of warranties and 3rd party contracts to ensure compliance with and optimization of plant.

* Support the coordination with engineering staff for root cause investigations of site-specific technical issues and to propose, evaluate and request approval for implementation of plant equipment and system improvements.

* Work with the Performance Manager to establish thorough inventories for spare part and materials necessary for plant maintenance.

* Assist Performance Manager to oversee and administer site computer hardware/software systems, including preventive and corrective maintenance system, PI, plant distributed control system, and PC network.

* Provide coverage for Performance Manager and perform other assigned duties as needed.

* Help manage and oversee all wind farm assets to include BOP and O&M related services including reviewing daily plan of the day, directing major corrective activities, ensuring necessary inspection, testing and maintenance records are maintained and available, monitoring turbine, BOP and SCADA system performance.

