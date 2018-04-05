Decommissioning Lead

Company Fircroft

Location East Riding of Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

* To manage the de-commissioning strategy and planning for all of operated assets in line with regulatory requirements and industry best practice.

* Develops de-commissioning strategy, plans, management processes, stakeholder management plans, cost estimates and quality control/assurance processes appropriate to manage all operated assets throughout late life operations and de-commissioning phases.

* Delivery of an integrated de-commissioning strategy for all of operated asset(s).

* Develops asset specific de-commissioning plans with key internal and external stakeholders to meet all regulatory requirements.

* Uses industry best practice and knowledge to optimise technical and business/commercial requirements for de-commissioning.

* Leads discrete work packages / programmes of de-commissioning activities as delegated by client project manager(s) and/or technical / project director(s).

* Manages 3rd party contractors / specialists in developing scopes of work, technical studies, detailed plans and costs estimates for all assets.

* Actively identifies and pursues new opportunities to improve processes and systems to enhance value provided through delivery.

* Manages complex stakeholder relationships to ensure lean and efficient de-commissioning planning and delivery including active contract management and negotiation with supply chain and service providers engaged in de-commissioning activities.

* Acts as the technical focal point within for all de-commissioning related activities associated with; offshore and onshore wells, facilities, topsides, structures and pipelines.

* A requirement of the role is provide direct support to operated assets. This will involve regular travel to the onshore terminal and offshore assets and also will involve overnight stays on the offshore assets in line with operational priorities.



The Company:

A leading integrated energy company. A major player in exploration and production, power generation & trading they use their strong brands and distinctive assets and capabilities to achieve success in their chosen markets.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Job holder must possess excellent communication skills and demonstrate their ability to foster wider relationships within the company and wider Oil & Gas industry.

* Well-developed planning and organisational ability.

* Good working knowledge of financial management and cost control processes and procedures.

* The job holder needs to keep up to date of all relevant engineering and technological development, benchmarked best practice, industry norms and trends.

* Able to assess and review de-commissioning liability provisions and optimise strategy and plans to deliver value.

* A degree in an engineering subject is desirable or appropriate and relevant experience.

* Relevant experience in UKCS oil and gas de-commissioning projects onshore and offshore is essential.



