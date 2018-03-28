D&C HSE Technician

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting for a Production HSE Professional with an oil & gas company. This position requires a HSE professional who has a minimum of 5 years experience working on onshore drilling projects.

Duties include being on site in the Carlsbad, NM over seeing a drilling project with some slight completions as well. Communication skills are essential since you will be working on the field and reporting back to the divisions manager. References who can speak on your behalf regarding your work background are required.

Requirements:



* 5 - 10 year's experience working on drilling projects

* 7 years HSE

* Excellent communication skills

* Innovated and able to think outside of the box

* Operations experience

* Onshore

Location: Carlsbad, NM

Duration: 12m ongoing contract

Schedule: 14/14

Please reply with an updated resume if you are interested or refer this information to anyone who might be suitable for the position! Please notice the underlined words highlighting the key functions for this position. I will only reach out to those who send me a resume, references, and production experience must be clearly outlined in your resume .

Best way to contact me is through email

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

