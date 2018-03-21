Data Migration Specialist

WorleyParsons
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 5:21am

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for a Data Migration Specialist to join our team in Aberdeen City Centre on a contract basis for 3 months.

Role Responsibilities:



* Senior Finance Resource to project manage and be responsible for data.
* Interrogate variances between the TB and project data: WIP, Cost Accruals, Debt.
* Propose adjustments to the TB and / or project data to reconcile data sets.
* Manage approvals / sign-offs.
* Confirm FX requirements for the different periods.
* Complete data conversion / reconciliation for October 2017 and May 2018.
* Repeat data conversion / reconciliation for additional periods (dry-runs in preparation for May 2018 conversion).
* All of the above required for 8 legal entities.

Capability / profile:



* Dedicated role between now and mid-June. Required now for familiarisation.
* Excellent excel skills
* Previous data migration experience
* Ability to manage and lead the process, ensuring very tight timescales are met

Role Requirements



* Excellent excel skills

* Attention to detail

* Drive to produce quality work at a fast pace

* Previous deployment experience

* Understanding of financial data

* Familiarity with current data set-customers, suppliers, project numbers

