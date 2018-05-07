Data Entry (Watford City, ND)

Company Fircroft

Performs data entry processes into a database. Performs assigned tasks and projects. Processes special and recurring reports and administrative records. Verifies and corrects information, codes and accounts numbers as necessary. Ensures complete and accurate data entries into system. Compares data entered with source documents and resolve system edits concerning invalid data by deleting incorrectly entered data, re-enter correct data. Makes copies of required documents. Files documents when applicable. Maintains a production sheet of work completed on a daily basis.Typically 0 - 3 years of experience. Entry level. Provides technical and/or administrative support. Demonstrates the ability to learn terminology, applications and standard procedures for performing the job function. Performs routine, basic office/field tasks using established procedures.



-Receiving paper runtickets from MSOs

-Validating and entering or approving the runticket data in databases.

-Working with the hauling company to correct data and generate replacement tickets

-Entering runticket data and other field production date into database

-Working with production accounting to resolve all issues for closing process

-Organizing and shipping of runtickets

-Reviewing seal discrepancies and working with MSO to resolve

-Compiling daily and weekly production activity reports

-Working OT as needed to always include monthly closing (first four business days of the following month)

-Possibility for extension based on performance



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

