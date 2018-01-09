Company NES Global Talent

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Review of specifications and extraction of application communication performance requirements

Advising systems engineer on technical exceptions / clarifications during tenders, FEEDs & studies

Assist with estimates of effort at bid stage

Analysis of subsea production control system solutions

Offer proposals for refinement of subsea production control system solutions via formal design review process

Plan execution of allocated work-scopes, report current status, and estimate to complete, ensuring all work-scopes are executed correctly within budget, timescale and according to priority.

Monitor and record expenditure of effort to improve efficiency and estimation processes

Monitor quality system developments and assess implications for analysis tools and practices

Knowledge of communication protocols within subsea production controls systems: Ethernet, TCP/IP, Modbus

Familiarity with OSI seven layer model.

Knowledge of networking concepts and engineering drawings

Experience of SPCS (subsea production control systems) in the oil and gas industry and associated standards

Proven ability in the application and development of mathematical models and in the use of protocol analysers

Understanding/experience of SAP and Software Version Control

A systematic and logical approach to problems, demonstrating analytical thinking, an holistic perspective with the ability to adopt a narrow focus

Knowledge of MatLab and Simulink products, along with general electrical transmission theory, will also be useful

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Research & Development Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 628606

Global provider of subsea production control systems expertise to the Oil & Gas industry, has an exciting opportunity for a Data Communications Engineer to join their Subsea Application Engineering Division, based in Reading.As an integral member of the team created to manage the system aspects of the Subsea production systems, the core function of the role Data Communications Engineer role will be to; examine the fundamental communications characteristics of communications devices and both open and proprietary protocols in the context of subsea production control systems in order to predict the performance of the communications system and its implications for the overall control system.In this role engineers will apply established generic mathematical modelling techniques to system specific configurations; verify, validate, continuously improve and extend those techniques to different areas of the production control system, for newly developed or incorporated devices and for characteristics of the system not currently within the scope of the capabilities; and also assess, select and develop simulation tools to further expand the suite of analysis techniques that can be used for appropriate characterisation of the systems under consideration.Other key responsibilities will include;Suitable candidates should have the following qualifications, experience and attributes;The successful candidates will receive a competitive salary and benefits, plus a strong work/life balance, positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.