Data Collection Personnel

About the Role:

The Role:

The candidates shall assist onsite visits to develop single line floor plans for facilities. The candidate will assist field team in updating existing floor plans and mark up space information and measurements for the development of updated CAD floor plans. The following duties shall be collected during the field surveys for each building:



* Measuring interior and exterior of buildings

* Speaking to points of contacts about project

* Documenting changes by writing and drawing

* Photographing buildings assigned to document current state of buildings

* Efficiently communicate with field team

* Follow directions from team lead/trip captain



WORK ENVIRONMENT



The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job in the field. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The following environmental conditions can be

* The typical noise level can vary greatly from moderate to very loud, the environment ranges from interior business offices with computers to exterior military workspaces with vehicles, use of military weaponry and soldiers.

* Exterior temperature can range from 10° F to 110°F

* All applicants must be able to stand and (or) walk for an 8 hour work day in the field



Requirements

* All applicants must be a citizen of the United States of America

* 1 - 3 years experience with floor plans, sketching or measuring facilities are desired, onsite surveyor experience will be desired

* Will not require AutoCAD experience, but highly preferred

* Candidate will need to have a sense of looking at a sketch/drawings and knowing what it needs, what the measurements are

* Candidates from a mechanical or architectural engineering firm highly desired

* This position will have a heavy physical requirement, so candidate must be physically able to walk, climb stairs and stand for 8 hours a day



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

