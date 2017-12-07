Data Architect/Spotfire Analystics Consultant

Company Fircroft

Responsible for developing and implementing the data models for assigned reports, dashboards and business intelligence applications including, but not limited to, gathering necessary data requirements, understanding presentation layer needs and developing the semantic layer, analytic views, virtualization layers, logical data models, working with the application DBA's to implement better physical data models and working with developers on solving challenging and difficult data and data performance issues. Demonstrates creative thinking to resolve problems. Provides hands-on technical knowledge & leadership working with database developers, DBAs, architects, data quality analysts, and other teams as well as manages relationships within context of the individual role. Typically requires 7-10 years of experience. Senior level. Understands advanced aspects of discipline and is viewed as an expert in a given field. Applies broad range of competencies to develop solutions to complex problems. Influences others to achieve objectives. Often provides specialized/technical/functional guidance to others within department and/or business asset.



* Collaborate with local business users to understand business processes, gather technical requirements, evaluate proof of concepts, and deliver visualizations in Spotfire * Partner with architecture teams to ensure end-user reporting needs are met by the existing data warehouse platform * Research and resolve technical/support issues with Tibco Spotfire solution portfolio * Design & Develop Spotfire solutions utilizing R scripting and Iron Python, where applicable * Assist in cross training opportunities with other team members



Bachelors Degree

Knowledge of database driven systems 3 - 5 years (advanced)

3 - 5 years of oil and gas experience (advanced)

0 - 3 years of Oracle/SQL RDBMS experience (advanced)

3 - 5 years TIBCO Spotfire experience (expert)

0 - 3 years of Teradata experience (intermediate)



