Data Analyst lll

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Assignment Scope: Responsible for providing quality data to the businesses and functions in an efficient manner so that critical decisions can be made effectively and efficiently. Supports, promotes and documents all Data Management processes and procedures. Develops workflows and tools that automate data loading processes and help ensure data quality and integrity. Ensures the quality, consistency, and integrity of data in a timely, effective and reliable manner. Receives, archives, distributes, loads, and disposes off technical data according to policies, standards and procedures. Typically 5 - 7 years of experience. Experienced level. Requires a strong understanding of discipline. Able to apply knowledge and experience to complex problems and develop recommendations. Makes decisions within broad parameters. Acts as an informal resource for others with less experience.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Data Management Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now