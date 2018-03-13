Data Analyst II

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Organization and analysis of module fabrication data to develop benchmarks and other tools in support of a modularization center of excellence.

Responsible for importing, cleansing, validating and analyzing data with the purpose of understanding or drawing conclusions from the data

May consolidate and/or present data in charts, graphs or tables

Focused on improving data quality

Works with moderate work direction and is skilled and knowledgeable to the position

Senior Data Analyst with extensive prior experience

Generally has ability to work with other departments and management to determine organizational goals, pinpoint trends, correlations and patterns in complicated data sets

Able to provide supervision, training, and mentoring to junior analysts within the department

Strong analytical, verbal, and written communication skills

10+ years of experience

Report generation and data analysis

Proficient in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint)

Prior knowledge and experience in construction and/or module fabrication is preferred

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Project Administrator Jobs

Salary $1 to $2 Per hour

Job ID 637571

Data Analyst IIDuration: Minimum 9 monthsLocation: North East HoustonJob Scope:Job Description:Skills and QualificationsEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.