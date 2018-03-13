About the Role:Data Analyst II
Duration: Minimum 9 months
Location: North East Houston
Job Scope:
- Organization and analysis of module fabrication data to develop benchmarks and other tools in support of a modularization center of excellence.
- Responsible for importing, cleansing, validating and analyzing data with the purpose of understanding or drawing conclusions from the data
- May consolidate and/or present data in charts, graphs or tables
- Focused on improving data quality
- Works with moderate work direction and is skilled and knowledgeable to the position
- Senior Data Analyst with extensive prior experience
- Generally has ability to work with other departments and management to determine organizational goals, pinpoint trends, correlations and patterns in complicated data sets
- Able to provide supervision, training, and mentoring to junior analysts within the department
- Strong analytical, verbal, and written communication skills
- 10+ years of experience
- Report generation and data analysis
- Proficient in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint)
- Prior knowledge and experience in construction and/or module fabrication is preferred
