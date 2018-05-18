Data Analyst I

Company NES Global Talent

Library/Information Assistant Under general supervision, the Assistant provides abroad range of services which support the collection, maintenance and retrieval ofcompany's technical and non-technical information collections and databases. Specificduties include shelving, filing, indexing information, entering data, archiving documents,assisting in the retrieval and distribution of data and/or documents, conductingdatabase quality assurance, and performing simple computer searches. The technicianalso performs daily maintenance of equipment and orders supplies and materials.Other duties may include, but are not limited to, document scanning, photocopyingtechnical documents and assisting walk-in clientsEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.