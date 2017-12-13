Cyber Security Professional

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

Cyber Security engineer - Brussels/Liege - 3 months

My client based the Brussels area currently looking for a Cyber Security engineer for a 3 month contact.

Requirements for the role:

* Governing Risk analysis background* Good knowledge of GDPR* Certified CISSp* Knowledge of ISO standard 27000 series* English knowledge anything else is a bonus

Details:

Location: Brussels/Liege

Start date: January

Duration: 3 months

