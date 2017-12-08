Customer Solutions Lead - Treasury/Tax

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

My client a large Downstream Oil and Gas Company is looking to bring on a Customer Solutions Lead with a focus in Treasury and Tax to their Houston, Texas team.

Location: Houston, TX

Pay: $45 hourly

Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly

Contract: 3 months

Description:

This position will lead business process, information technology consulting support, systems integration and implementation to the client group for Accounting and Finance Departments.

Requirements:

* Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Management Information Systems, or Computer Information Systems.* Advanced Excel skills are REQUIRED, along with ability to create macros and experience with complex formulas.* 5+ years of technical, business, or management experience in increasingly responsible positions. CPA, PMP, Six Sigma or relevant IT certification highly preferred.* Experience in some combination of business process re-engineering, project management, change management and/or IT systems implementation is required.* Demonstrates significant relevant experience in the following: HFM and SAP (specifically, financial modules of SAP); extensive experience and knowledge of SAP is preferred.

Responsibilities:

* During various times of the year will need to be available during extended hours to provide technology support to team.* Working with departments to extract source data needed.* Providing technology support to teams and resolving issues quickly.* Participate in special Projects and process improvement initiatives; includes assisting fellow team members on larger projects.* Core Competencies Include: Project Management Skills including documenting processes, recognising process enhancement opportunities, and an aptitude for accounting systems based processes.* Analytical Skills including the ability to identify and appropriately elevate issues and concerns.* Communication skills effective writing, listening, and presentation skills.* Teaming Skills including working in teams and building trust and commitment throughout the organization.* Time Management including managing priorities, delivering on-time, and keeping the first things first.

Example of duties performed:

* Meeting with business team to understand pain points and process issues* Working through charter to define the project, update scope, initial requirements, benefits of project, secure resources* After project kick-off, work with business team on capturing requirements, determining in-scope and out of scope items, must-haves and nice to haves, drafting AS IS process map and TO BE process map

