Customer Solutions Lead - Treasury/Tax

About the Role:
My client a large Downstream Oil and Gas Company is looking to bring on a Customer Solutions Lead with a focus in Treasury and Tax to their Houston, Texas team.
Location: Houston, TX
Pay: $45 hourly
Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly
Contract: 3 months
Description:
This position will lead business process, information technology consulting support, systems integration and implementation to the client group for Accounting and Finance Departments.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Management Information Systems, or Computer Information Systems.
* Advanced Excel skills are REQUIRED, along with ability to create macros and experience with complex formulas.
* 5+ years of technical, business, or management experience in increasingly responsible positions. CPA, PMP, Six Sigma or relevant IT certification highly preferred.
* Experience in some combination of business process re-engineering, project management, change management and/or IT systems implementation is required.
* Demonstrates significant relevant experience in the following: HFM and SAP (specifically, financial modules of SAP); extensive experience and knowledge of SAP is preferred.
Responsibilities:
* During various times of the year will need to be available during extended hours to provide technology support to team.
* Working with departments to extract source data needed.
* Providing technology support to teams and resolving issues quickly.
* Participate in special Projects and process improvement initiatives; includes assisting fellow team members on larger projects.
* Core Competencies Include: Project Management Skills including documenting processes, recognising process enhancement opportunities, and an aptitude for accounting systems based processes.
* Analytical Skills including the ability to identify and appropriately elevate issues and concerns.
* Communication skills effective writing, listening, and presentation skills.
* Teaming Skills including working in teams and building trust and commitment throughout the organization.
* Time Management including managing priorities, delivering on-time, and keeping the first things first.
Example of duties performed:
* Meeting with business team to understand pain points and process issues
* Working through charter to define the project, update scope, initial requirements, benefits of project, secure resources
* After project kick-off, work with business team on capturing requirements, determining in-scope and out of scope items, must-haves and nice to haves, drafting AS IS process map and TO BE process map
