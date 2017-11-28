Company Progressive GE

Location Raleigh

About the Role:

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Raleigh North Carolina 27606 United States

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

* Work hand-in-hand with outside Account Manager in managing the customer relationship(s).* Execute daily interaction with customers managing inquiries and addressing customer needs with appropriate solutions; quantifies and resolves complaints.* Utilize tools and processes including product configuration tools, order entry and business systems.* Provide initial point of contact [phone, fax, email, web, or chat modes] for customers (internal and external).* Enter customer data into the order management systems, utilize pricing spreadsheets, monitor customer agreements, and employ quality resolution tools. Use greater judgment and initiative to either resolve issues or escalate them to the appropriate entity.* Provide additional backup and support to others in team to support Inside Sales functions.* Complete key administrative tasks and projects by working independently with little supervision within the Instructions and guidelines.

