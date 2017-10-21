Customer Liaison Adminstration

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Mission statement

The Customer Liaison - Administration will be responsible for providing consistent, high quality resolution to Employee, Manager, HR and vendor inquiries using judgment, data analysis, experience, knowledge and independent thinking abilities.



Main Accountabilities:

* Manages all Administration inquiries from Managers, employees and HR Business Partners utilizing a case management tool.

o Background Checks, Drug Screens, Unemployment Inquiries, Legal Inquiries, Third Party Inquiries, Verifications of Employment, File Maintenance & Management, etc

* Manages I-9 process including eVerify, Discrepancies, Re-Verfication & File Management

* Support Learning & Development and Talent Management programs by booking rooms, ordering food and supplies, printing and shipping materials and organizing social events

* Provide consistent HR support on day-to-day Administration issues and inquiries, answering non-routine requests for information in an effective and efficient manner

* Collaborates with Managers, HR Business Partners, GBS and CoE partners, vendors and service providers to resolve Administration issues

* Ensures high-quality standards for all activities, initiatives, and tasks adhering to all Service Level Agreements (SLAs) established by the Service Line

* Takes ownership of all escalated cases in order to ensure a timely resolution with a superior level of quality.

* Performs other related duties as required and assigned.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Knowledge, Skills, Experience:

Basic Qualifications

* Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources or related field OR Associates degree and 2 years HR experience as described in the essential work tasks of the job posting.

* Proficiency with Microsoft Office applications, internet and intranet required.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Qualifications:

* Minimum of 2 year experience in a Centralized HR Shared Services environment

* HRIS experience preferred (SAP)

* Strong organizational skills including the ability to handle multiple tasks, prioritize work and organize effectively in a time sensitive environment

* Exercise critical thinking and analytical skills to investigate and resolve issues

* Strong sense of ownership and accountability for working independently and proactively

* Ability to exercise independent judgment and make decisions to remediate issues

* Strong client relationship skills - ability to establish, manage and leverage relationships with internal and external partners

* Must have strong written and verbal communication and active listening skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

