Company Fircroft

Location Cape Town

About the Role:

The Role:

Roles & Responsibilities



*Provide technical support and maintain close relationships with existing and prospective customers for safe and efficient product usage in support of business development objectives

*Generate and execute development sales calls jointly with sales force

*Product performance and product quality trouble shooting and resolution

*Participate and lead internal end-use sector teams to build and maintain market, end-use, and competitor knowledge as well as global customer alignment

*Contribute as a member of regional or global teams, typically in a virtual environment

*Develop presentations on the advantages of the company Polymer products vs. competitors and deliver the training to internal MFR personnel on value selling, product and technology

*Prepare technical paper / presentations for trade fair/conference and customers seminars

*Translate customer/market needs into new product development opportunities

*Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers of equipment and additives used by customers in processing our resins.

*Participate in Safety Programs on site and support customers in identifying and improving their procedures for use of company Polymer products

*Identify and pursue opportunities generated from cross functional market development teams



This role will require someone ideally with experience in oil & gas or petrochemicals.



The Company:

A large, well known multi-national energy business (Supermajor) is seeking to hire a Customer Developer for its business in South Africa. This role will require the hired candidate to spend an initial 2 years in Belgium (Brussels)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Educational Background

*Bachelors in Engineering(Chemical/Polymer Science)

*Technology experience and background preferred



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Account Manager Jobs

Salary £40000 to £50000 Per year

Apply Apply Now