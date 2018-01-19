Customer Account Co-Ordinator

Company Fircroft

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

The Role:

The account coordinator is responsible for managing the day to day relationship with customers, and is accountable for delivering the commercial plan , by managing the orders from forecast and order processing, through to accurate invoicing and cash collection



* Managing the day to day interface between customers and the business

* The account coordinator is the key contact in the organisation for day to day contact with the customers, working in close collaboration with the account managers. The account coordinator develops and maintains customer relation by phone/e-mail or visits to customers, negotiates delivery dates, resolves pricing and other issues , and handles customer complaints.

* Prime accountability for the end to end Order to Cash process:

? Receiving / processing orders in the system

? Organising the delivery in coordination with the logistics team or the approved logistics Service Providers

? Monitoring the progress of the deliveries

? Checking the accuracy of invoices

? Responsible for running month -end processes in order to ensure accurate invoicing and correct stock reporting

? Accountable for core data accuracy in SAP, including: pricing , customer master data.

* Financial impact: controlling and optimising logistics costs for customers delivery - Recovering extra costs caused by 3rd parties wherever possible - Proactively contacting customer to ensure timely cash collection

* Safety: maintaining and encouraging high level of safety awareness with customers, logistics service providers and colleagues. Complying with BP safety policies and following personal safety plan

* Stock management: Managing customers inventory via Vendor Managed Inventory system systems in order to maintain continuous supply for key accounts. Monitoring / managing stock in BP storage tanks locations in order to ensure availability of product.

* Compliance: Ensuring compliance with quality processes, and recording and following up the resolution of non-conformities. Collating and raising relevant documentation in order to ensure compliance with regulations for example: export /import licences, end user declarations ,VAT exemptions, customs documents

* Using management information report (Business Warehouse) to interpret and analyse data , and provide results to the business . Monitoring business KPI (key Performance Indicators) with the team leader

* Take part in customer visits.

* Logistics Services Providers: planning and managing deliveries.

* Depots / storage locations: facilitating stock management and planning of collections / deliveries

* Other BP entities: contact for legal, regulatory purposes

* Quality surveyors: ensuring that bulk deliveries to storage locations are dealt in a timely manner

* IBM: queries on purchase invoices processing, providing customer master data information



Internal:

* Sales Managers: Working closely with the AM's to manage the customer portfolio. Sharing information about customers and market trends

* Logistics Team: providing information obtained from customers to allow correct level of supply and availability in storage locations - organising deliveries -

* Asset Management Team: providing information obtained from customers in order to optimise the production planning and financial forecasting

* Site Operations: liaising with the manufacturing team to pre-empt and resolve any issues around loading activities for road transport

* Credit team: negotiating releases of orders on credit block and collaborating to ensure timely cash collection

* Logistics HSE Manager: reporting safety related incidents and complaints, and supporting their resolution

* Logistics & Customer Service Manager: reporting freight related incidents and complaints, and supporting their resolution

* Technical Services and Development (TS&D): exchanging information to resolve customers queries (product or technical enquiries)

* Laboratory: product sampling

* Finance: providing support to answer enquiries from financial auditors

* Corporate tax team : providing support to explain transactions for tax return purposes



Supervision :

* Share best practice across SAP (computer system) users in Europe, train colleagues on specific knowledge areas and ensure effective cross training within the team.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Language skills - fluent in speaking and written English with a desirable criteria to be fluent in 1 European language

* IT skills : SAP / Business Warehouse / Share points /Excel / Powepoint

* Commercial acumen

* Able to work under pressure and prioritise work

* Self starter

* Presentation skills

* High level of accuracy and attention to detail

* Numeracy

* Team player

* Communication and negociation skills





Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £15 to £15 Per hour

