Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Belgium,Europe

About the Role:

Senior CSV/Compliance Engineer

The candidate will work directly on the CSV scope but will also be the lead for Compliance.

Knowledge of DeltaV, Execution Systems SOPs, GAMP5, S88 Batch Control, Migration Projects and QA Change Control Trackwise would be a significant advantage.

Candidate needs to

Chair and prepare GxP Impact Assessments

Prepare Validation Plans to defined strategy/templates

Chair Design Review and Reports

Produce RTMs

Prepare & Execute Protocols

Review Protocols

Work in very positive collaboration with QA, C&Q, Software and Test Teams

Ability to work under pressure

Flexibility to work additional hours, weekends, shifts in critical periods

Time-frame: April 2018 - Dec 2019.

Preference if candidate is speaking/write: Dutch, Flemish.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Auditor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now