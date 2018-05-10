CPI Specialist

Company Fircroft

Location The Woodlands

About the Role:

The Role:

The candidate must have experience in C&P execution phase, pre-FEED, and offshore equipment's.



This position is responsible for providing C&P support for the tendering, award and execution of key contracts and purchase orders for the Pre-Operations phase of the project for the main offshore Company Provide Items Contracts including where required long lead equipment for installation by the relevant main contractor.

This is a key position that will require a high level of procurement, contracting and logistics experience.



Responsibilities

* Manage internal customer and contractor / supplier relations to ensure service needs are met and act as liaison between all stakeholders participating in the contracting processes.

* Identify and measure project based risks, and develop strategies and negotiations for contractual issues that reduce such risks, involving Legal and other departments as appropriate.

* Ensure contractor compliance with Anadarko policies, procedures and safety requirements.

* Ensure compliance with Company's Contracting Policies and Procedures.

* Ensure compliance with Company Regulations, Company Code of Business Conduct and Anti-Corruption Laws, including the FCPA and Anti-Bribery Act.

* Ensure services and goods are contracted at competitive prices, while maintaining quality standards.

* Confirm compliance with current AMA1 Project guidelines and Mozambique laws as applicable to contract development

* Maintain auditable files; including electronic files within Project required systems.



Requirements

* Bachelor's degree preferably in Business, Procurement, Engineering or related field is desirable.

* Experience in a main C&P role on major capital projects, including drafting and formulating long term master service agreements for offshore equipment and services.

* Experience in negotiating and managing complex tender process for large, multi-national projects.

* Experience supporting Integrated Projects in a major project offshore development.

* Proven ability to manage contractors / suppliers to ensure value delivery to the Project. This includes managing contractual obligations of parties involved to ensure that all terms and conditions are met.

* Demonstrated track record of implementing strong governance systems within the Contracts and Procurement function.

* Ability to interact with stakeholders in a multifunctional team and able to accomplish directives in a high-pressure, deadline driven environment.

* Demonstrated ability to perform as a key member of a high performing work team in a multi-cultural environment.

* Ability to handle many complex issues concurrently.

* Strong presentation and negotiation skills.

* Must be willing to travel as required.



