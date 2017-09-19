Country Manager - Angola

Company NES Global Talent

Country Manager - AngolaAngolac$200,000Our client are one of the world's leading providers of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. They are looking for a highly experienced Country Manager to head their operations in Angola.We are seeking a Country Manager with 25+ yrs experience in oil and gas industry. The successful candidate will work within an experienced team of engineers, geoscientists, commercial advisors and planners to take oil and gas fields to production. This includes all aspects of offshore field development, from the reservoir to market, through selection of the optimum field development solution, well construction and delivery, production operations, infrastructure installation and commissioning in compliance with HSE Standards and Policies.The Country Manager will use his/her core skills and experience to manage the different stakeholders including SPM partners and suppliers. The role requires strong understanding of Angolan Oil & Gas laws and regulations in addition to offshore operations and technical background as well as petroleum economics, budget, schedule and cost.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides specialist technical and engineering recruitment solutions worldwide to the Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Construction & Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and the Professional Services markets.