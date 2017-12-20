Cost Planner

About the Role:
P6 experience is an MUST for this role!
The ideal candidate will have exposure to Cost Engineering in the past - including: reporting, forecasting and policing of costs is also required.
* Establishment of project schedule, resources and budgets to agreed estimates and timescales
* Ownership of project/programme schedules and the accuracy of data/reports presented.
* Obtaining feedback from budget holders
* Completion of schedule updates on a weekly basis
* Analysis of project resource demands/availability
* Production of timely and accurate internal reports/schedules
* Week to week comparisons
* Comparisons and performance measurement against previous forecasts
* Earned Value Analysis
* Critical Path Analysis
* Resource Analysis
* Production of timely and accurate Client schedules/reports
* Identification and prioritisation of likely overspends
* Participation in Risk Management process and inclusion of mitigating action
* Liaise with project engineers to develop and instil an appreciation of planning issues/importance
* Liaise with client planning engineers and project personnel
* Accuracy of all data and reports presented
* Take direction from the project manager for any ad-hoc planning/reporting or assessments
Other Responsibilities:
* Assessment of man-hours and associated costs, purchasing costs and expense costs on a weekly basis and arrange transfer of any unauthorised/ erroneous costs
* Assist in the production of timely and accurate internal/ external cost reports
* Production of timely and accurate Client cost reports
* Production of project cost reports from P3e planning software
* Week to week comparisons of actuals vs. forecast
* Development of cost structure and reporting in line with Project and client WBS.
* Take direction from the project manager for any ad-hoc planning/reporting or assessments
The Company:
Your future in Nuclear. Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.
About Fircroft:
