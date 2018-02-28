Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Cost Estimator

Saudi Arabia

Minimum 10 Years in Oil & Gas/Petrochemicals Plants.



* Lead the development of cost estimates prepared by contractors during Conceptual & FEED phases including developing Estimate Basis Memorandums and Estimate Confidence Packages

* Prepare cost estimates for contract variations including the review and evaluation of contractor submitted variations

* Lead the review and assessment of variations with contractors through to agreement and conclusion of the related variation order

* Work with Quantity Surveyor and Discipline engineers to validate the scope of work, BOQs and MTOs for all variations and additional scope items from the relevant supporting project drawings and obtain BOQs / MTOs endorsement by Company's discipline engineers



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Cost Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now