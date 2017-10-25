Company Orion Group

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

Cost Control Specialist IV

International oil and gas company is seeking is a Cost Control Specialist for a long term contract based in Calgary.

Responsibilities:

* Assigned to projects of more than $50MM/year with multiyear duration with an extreme level of complexity.* Expert understanding of best management practices for project control, forecasting and reporting Proficient in the use of SAP Ability to design and implement processes for project cost control, identify gaps and correct where necessary* Ability to manage multiple tasks and to work with minimal level of supervision Interprets internal or external business issues and recommends best practices Solves complex problems; takes a broad perspective to identify innovative solutions* Works independently, with guidance in only the most complex situations* May lead functional teams or projects Is recognized as an expert in own area within the organization Progression to this level represents a candidate who would be suitable for transitioning to a full Project Management role.* Teaches project controls theory across functional areas in Major Projects.* Ability to give clear direction and support to Project Execution personnel.* Leads project teams.* Demonstrated strong leadership skills/facilitation.* Seen as a Project Controls expert across Major Projects department.* Can troubleshoot specific controls issues and make applicable changes.* Decision Making: Capable of making sound judgments, which are reviewed, but which are usually acceptable as accurate and feasible.* Considers project impact and effects of decision/solutions.* Work is assigned in terms of objectives, relative priorities and critical areas that impinge on work of other units. Work is carried out within broad guidelines, but informed guidance is available.* Assigns and outlines work; advises of problems; reviews work for technical accuracy and adequacy.

Requirements:

* Post-secondary education, Bachelor's degree in financial discipline, engineering, or technical field.* 10+ years working experience, including 2+ years of relevant project experience.* Must be a proven high performer, based on prior performance reviews.* Completion of a Certified Cost Engineer (AACE's CCC/ CCE) or Project Management Professional credential (PMP) is preferred.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Cost Control Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Apply Apply Now