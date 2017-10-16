Cost Control

Company Progressive GE

Location Australia,Australasia

About the Role:

COST CONTROLS ENGINEER - PERTH -- CONTRACT -

Progressive in partnership with our global leading client are currently looking for a highly skilled Lead Cost Engineer to join our team.

THE PROJECT

Our client is one of the world's largest lithium producers and is undergoing an expansion to double production which includes the plans to build a $100 million refinery

RESPONSIBILITES

* Monitoring and control of costs associated with the project and supporting the Project Team to ensure work and payment complies with the contract* Month end cost and reporting, including accruals, cost and system reconciliation* Work closely with project functions and disciplines to ensure alignment with project controls* Monthly, quarterly and ad-hoc reporting on project work scopes* Liaising with project team representatives and other stakeholders to ensure accuracy of reporting

Minimum Requirements:

* Minimum 8 years of experience in a Cost Controls role* Minimum 5 years of experience in Chemical Processing and or Chemical Plants.* Excellent MS Suite skills* Strong P6 (primavera) skills (desirable)* Australian citizenship or PR* Ideally Perth Based (desirable)* Available to relocate to Bunbury for full-time position after initial contract (MUST)

If you meet the requirements above and have an interest in this Cost Controller role then please APPLY NOW to Jim Economos. APPLICATIONS CLOSE 19th October 16, 2017

Job Type Contract

Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)

Sub_Category Solar Energy Jobs

