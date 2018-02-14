Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

My client, one of the largest refinery companies is currently looking for a Corrosion Engineer to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This is a 5 month contract position with a strong possibility of extension.

This Corrosion Engineer will interact with other technical networks and peers to resolve problems and improve plant reliability and performance.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Review welding process selection, procedure qualifications, technician qualifications, codes and standards, filler metal selection, weld joint details and symbology, welding joint design, proper grounding techniques.* Assess damage mechanisms in furnaces, boilers, heaters, flares, burners, refractory, insulation, high temperature materials, tanks, vessels and piping.* Serves as an expert on common refinery damage mechanisms like Sulfidation, High Temperature Hydrogen Attack, Creep Rupture, Ammonium Bisulfide corrosion, etc.* Serves as a subject matter expert with Risk Based Inspection program, supporting RBI specialists in identifying and implementing improvements within the RBI program/database.* Works closely with the Unit Inspectors on the selection and placement of Corrosion Monitoring Locations (CML's).* Serves as subject matter expert on basic material hierarchy and selection, coating selection, surface preparation, and AWS and NACE guidelines.* Recommend NDE technologies and applicability / limitations and perform basic NDE interpretation.

Skills/Qualifications:

* An engineering degree is required* Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in a refinery.* Good working knowledge of damage mechanisms leading to equipment failure.* Good knowledge of stationary equipment fabrication standards (ASME), inspection codes (API, NBIC), and welding codes and certifications (AWS, CWI).* Local candidates to Houston, TX are strongly preferred

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs,Corrosion Jobs,Process Engineer Jobs

Salary $35 to $38 Per hour

