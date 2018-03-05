Corporate Development Analyst

Company NES Global Talent

Location Dhahran Al-Janoub

About the Role:

Bachelor degree in Finance, Economics, or any similar discipline

MBA or equivalent post-graduate qualification in Finance, Management, or any similar discipline from a recognized University

Relevant Professional Qualification in Finance (e.g. CFA) is highly preferable

0 to 2 years of experience in investment management

Capability to apply basic financial modelling and analysis methodologies to support M&A transactions

Good knowledge of M&A (including cross-border M&A) models, principles and practices

Ability to run valuations using basic valuation methodologies and understand underlying assumptions/drivers

Basic understanding of the Oilfield services sector and how companies (assets) in the sector operate and drive value

Good organization and communication skills

Good attention to detail

Good analytical capabilities and problem solving abilities

Ability to work under pressure and under tight deadlines

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commercial Analyst Jobs

Salary $18000 to $36000 Per year

Job ID 636612

Key Responsibilities:Job holders at this level provide input and support to corporate development activities according to defined procedures and instructions, offering accurate and reliable analysis, while ensuring compliance to all internal/regulatory protocols.Department:The purpose of Corporate development Analysts in identifying industry trends, developing the company mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and implementing its programs, including planning, structuring and execution of acquisitions, divestitures, equity investments and joint ventures, with the goal of ensuring that the transactions realize expected (or better) strategic and return benefits to the company.Analysing throughout the investment lifecycle through supporting, evaluating and executing the acquisitions and divestments identified by the business groups and/or the investment teams. Job holders in this family conduct due diligence, develop financial valuation of targets, develop bid proposals including the funding and financial structures, formulate deal structures, and carry out negotiations up to deal closure..Qualifications:Core Skills:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.