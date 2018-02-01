Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Looking for Core engineer. Saudi National with below experience:



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



1) Responsible for providing level 3 technical support on all IP system and network issues to the RCC's in accordance with KPI objectives, and to ensure service affecting outages are minimised.

2) Take lead role in supervision of RCC and teams of field technicians during major network incidents or investigations.

3) Implementation of company process and procedures.

4) To submit technical reports which identify root cause and recommendations appertaining to major network incidents within the agreed time scales by the Systems Team Leader

5) To review, approve and issue network performance reports including:

a. Daily RCC and Weekly TC reports

b. Major Service Outage (MSO) and Fault investigative reports

c. Monthly performance reports, Traffic Analysis and Network Optimizations

d. Produce, review and update Maintenance Instructions Card (MIC)

e. Maintenance Bulletins (MB)

6) Whenever required, deliver on-the-job training for GPT field technicians on level 1 and 2 maintenance activities, and element management system operation.

7) Able and willing to provide technical support nationwide out of normal working hours as directed by GPT Central Management.

8) Deploy to Regional Control Centres (RCC's) whenever instructed by GPT Central Management at short notice.

9) Conduct periodic performance meetings with Sub-Contractors.

10) Must be a proactive team player and capable of working on their own initiative.

11) Must be willing to learn other key network systems in order to enhance the performance and integrity of the SANG Network.

12) Maintain position as subject matter expert for the Company.

\

RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):

ESSENTIAL

1) Minimum educational/experience requirements are:

a. BSc/BEng with at least 3 years experience in a multi-disciplined telecommunications environment or:

b. HND/HNC, with at least 5 years experience in a multi-disciplined telecommunications environment or:

c. OEM training to advanced level, with at least 5 years experience in a multi-disciplined telecommunications environment.

2) Must be able to demonstrate a sound working knowledge of the following disciplines plus Cisco CCNA, CCNP certified or equivalent:

* IP Routing & Switching

* IP Network Security

* IP Service Provider Operations

3) Must have at least 3 years working experience on IP system and networking (LANs and WANs), and Network Management Environment.

4) Experience of large router and distributed switch network.

5) Experience in large IP addressing and sub-netting schemes.

6) In-depth knowledge of primary routing protocols (TCP/IP, RIP, OSPF, EIGRP etc.)

7) Understanding of BGP.

8) MPLS experience (MPLS VPN) and QoS knowledge is an added value.

9) Sound understanding of TDM network principles and experience in legacy to IP network migration.

10) Advanced HW & SW troubleshooting skills.

11) Must possess good English verbal and writing skills.

12) Must have at least 5 years Network Engineering experience.

13) Must possess a valid driving license from the country of origin and valid KSA driving license.

14) Must be physically fit to perform their duties.

15) ITIL V3 foundation or Intermediate certified Experience.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

