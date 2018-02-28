Control System Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

*Experience in various control systems such as , Distributed Control System, Safety Instrument System, Fire and gas Detection System, Machine Monitoring System, Programmable Logic Controller, Asset Management System, Alarm Management System, Management Information System, Sequence Of Event System, Burner Management System, Packaged Equipment System, Tank gauging System, Compressor Control System, Power Distribution and Anti surge Controller.

*Experience in logic development, case and effect & narrative description.

*Experience with SIL assessment and clarification.

*Experience in the mega project engineering and execution process.

*Experience in International Standards, codes and regulations.

Experience in plant maintenance practices, policies and procedures, design, testing, maintenance, operation and trouble shooting of various control systems



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now