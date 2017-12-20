Company Leap29

Location Netherlands

About the Role:

An international consultancy is searching for a Control System engineer for a 12-month renewable contract. The consultancy works with various large refineries and specialize in design and construction projects.



The Control System Engineer required to have:

Experience on Specifying and evaluating control system requisitions;

Experience on gathering and compiling input data for system vendors;

Managing control systems vendor up to and including FAT's and SAT's;

Experience on HIMA, Siemens and Honeywell; and

Honeywell and Invensys experience.



If you have this experience, please feel free to apply.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

