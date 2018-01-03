Control Room Technician

Company Fircroft

Location Dorset,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a critical role where you will be responsible for the safe and efficient operation in an environmentally sensitive area at a production facility in Dorset.



This role operates on a regular shift pattern of 3 days, 4 nights, 3 off, then 4 days, 3 nights and 11 off, 12 hour shifts. The individual must also be flexible and willing to provide occasional holiday cover across the team.



Key responsibilities include



? Working closely with other team members to provide safe conditions for day to day operations, maintenance, environmental and security activities at the site.

? The monitoring and operation of process plant equipment associated with an onshore oil field

? The optimisation, integrity and maintenance of process equipment

? Completing scheduled maintenance activities

? Troubleshoot production performance of process equipment and components

? Perform required duties of the Incident Management Plan as instructed by the Operations Site Controller

? Conducting audits and safety inputs



Experience / Qualifications desirable



? Hold an accredited apprenticeship or an HNC equivalent in process plant operations or engineering

? At least 3 years' experience as production technician or equivalent



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £38000 to £39000 Per year

Apply Apply Now