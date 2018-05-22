Control Room Operator - Majnoon, Iraq

Company Leap29

Location Iraq,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Job ID 645856

My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Control Room Operator for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.Th Control Room Operator will be required to:Train local staffOperate the DCS for plants and start up and shut downMonitor and control all processesMake minor plant adjustmentsEnsure safe shut-down of isolation and blowdown of section/ emergency shut-downsIdentify and investigate faults